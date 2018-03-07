Opening Night for the Shriner's Circus - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Opening Night for the Shriner's Circus Lincoln News

Opening Night for the Shriner's Circus

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

A family favorite is back in town for the next few days..
 
The shrines circus begins tonight and goes thru the weekend..
 
Channel 8 Eyewitness reporter Rachael Miner is live with the details.

I'm at the Lancaster Event Center where it's the opening night for the Shrine Circus.

The Shrine Circus will be at the event center until Sunday.
If you want to come down to the circus tickets are still available, we have a link on our website klkntv.com
Back to you.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man's remarkable recovery after severe brain injury

    Man's remarkable recovery after severe brain injury

    Man's remarkable recovery after severe brain injury

      Hung was involved in a serious car accident and had to be life flighted to a hospital in Fargo, "I don't remember anything the first month that I was in a coma, which even the three doctors that told my parents I wouldn't be normal when I recover."

    More >>

      Hung was involved in a serious car accident and had to be life flighted to a hospital in Fargo, "I don't remember anything the first month that I was in a coma, which even the three doctors that told my parents I wouldn't be normal when I recover."

    More >>

  • Missing woman's family speaks out

    Missing woman's family speaks out

    Missing woman's family speaks out

    Her daughter-in-law Jamie says it's not uncommon for the family not to talk for a few days, but this long is out of character, "This is extremely out of the norm for her."       

    More >>

    Her daughter-in-law Jamie says it's not uncommon for the family not to talk for a few days, but this long is out of character, "This is extremely out of the norm for her."       

    More >>

  • Lincoln students organize march against gun violence

    Lincoln students organize march against gun violence

    Lincoln students organize march against gun violence

    Lincoln students have joined a nationwide movement to stop gun violence. I

    More >>

    Lincoln students have joined a nationwide movement to stop gun violence. I

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.