Former NE Governor passes away - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Former NE Governor passes away

Posted: Updated:

Former Nebraska Governor Charley Thone, 94, has passed away.

Longtime friend and colleague, Mark Schorr told us that he died around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday at his home. 

Thone, a Republican, served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. In 1978, he was elected Nebraska Governor and served one term. 

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse issued the following statement regarding the death of former-Governor Charley Thone.

“Governor Thone led a remarkable life of service, upholding the virtues of civility and integrity. Melissa and I join Nebraskans across the state praying for Charley’s family.” 

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer released the following statement today after learning former Nebraska Governor Charles Thone has passed away:

“Bruce and I mourn the loss of former Governor Charles Thone. As our state’s governor and a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, he always served Nebraska and its people to the best of his ability. Governor Thone was an exemplary public servant and dear friend to my family and to me. I join all Nebraskans in praying for Ruth and the entire Thone family.”

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man's remarkable recovery after severe brain injury

    Man's remarkable recovery after severe brain injury

    Man's remarkable recovery after severe brain injury

      Hung was involved in a serious car accident and had to be life flighted to a hospital in Fargo, "I don't remember anything the first month that I was in a coma, which even the three doctors that told my parents I wouldn't be normal when I recover."

    More >>

      Hung was involved in a serious car accident and had to be life flighted to a hospital in Fargo, "I don't remember anything the first month that I was in a coma, which even the three doctors that told my parents I wouldn't be normal when I recover."

    More >>

  • Missing woman's family speaks out

    Missing woman's family speaks out

    Missing woman's family speaks out

    Her daughter-in-law Jamie says it's not uncommon for the family not to talk for a few days, but this long is out of character, "This is extremely out of the norm for her."       

    More >>

    Her daughter-in-law Jamie says it's not uncommon for the family not to talk for a few days, but this long is out of character, "This is extremely out of the norm for her."       

    More >>

  • Lincoln students organize march against gun violence

    Lincoln students organize march against gun violence

    Lincoln students organize march against gun violence

    Lincoln students have joined a nationwide movement to stop gun violence. I

    More >>

    Lincoln students have joined a nationwide movement to stop gun violence. I

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.