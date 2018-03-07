Former NE Governor passes away

Former Nebraska Governor Charley Thone, 94, has passed away.

Longtime friend and colleague, Mark Schorr told us that he died around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday at his home.

Thone, a Republican, served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. In 1978, he was elected Nebraska Governor and served one term.

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse issued the following statement regarding the death of former-Governor Charley Thone.

“Governor Thone led a remarkable life of service, upholding the virtues of civility and integrity. Melissa and I join Nebraskans across the state praying for Charley’s family.”

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer released the following statement today after learning former Nebraska Governor Charles Thone has passed away:

“Bruce and I mourn the loss of former Governor Charles Thone. As our state’s governor and a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, he always served Nebraska and its people to the best of his ability. Governor Thone was an exemplary public servant and dear friend to my family and to me. I join all Nebraskans in praying for Ruth and the entire Thone family.”