State basketball brings about $5 million boost to Lincoln economy

With the boy's state basketball tournament tipping off in Lincoln Thursday, thousands will travel to the capital city to see the action.

Jeff Maul with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce says between hotels, restaurants and shopping, the city will score about $5 million over the weekend.

"You know it could be a convenience store when you stop and get gas and you pick up a candy bar or your favorite fountain drink," Maul said. "It all goes towards that economic impact."

Michael Barton is the general manager at Buffalo Wings & Rings in the Haymarket.

He says between the recent Pink concert and the state tournament, he expects this to be the best week the restaurant has had since it opened.

"We're probably about 400-500% higher this week as compared to weeks without state basketball going on," Barton said.

Barton says on an average night he'll turn 20-30 tables, but expects that number to be closer to 400 a night this weekend.

Jeff Maul says, unlike events at a single venue like Pinnacle Bank Arena, the state basketball tournament is spread out - which means the economic impact is felt city-wide.

"Not only do you see the impact in the Haymarket, but since we have high school sites across the city, people are really embracing our entire community," Maul said. "And that's what we want to see."

Maul says the city works with the tournament teams, handing out packets that cover street closings, parking and other information to help visitors make the most out of their stay.

If you are coming to Lincoln, you can also stop by the city's visitor center at 7th and P (201 N 7th Street).

For more information, you can call 4-3-45348 or visit http://www.lincoln.org/.