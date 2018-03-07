Animal Control continues dog search

Early Tuesday morning, a pit bull named Zeus attacked his owner at their home in the area of 31st and Potter streets.

Lincoln police arrived on the scene and tased Zeus to stop the attack and the dog ran off.



"We haven't located Zeus yet," said Steve Beal of Lincoln Animal Control. "We're patrolling daily."



Beal said they have an officer on full–time patrol for Zeus.

He said the dog may have been hurt during the attack and injured dogs may act aggressively toward humans who approach them.



"We get called out on a dog that's been hit by a car," Beal said. "And it's often difficult for the officers to manage that animal because they're hyped up and they're hurt and their initial response is to not let anyone touch it."



Beal said in any case where a dog has bitten someone, they want to find the animal and quarantine it for 10 days, so they can check it for rabies and other health issues.

He said usually a dog will come back home if it gets away. But if it's injured badly, it can be lying low somewhere, so it varies how long it takes for them to find it.



Zeus is a two–year–old, white pit bull. Animal Control said if you see a dog fitting that description in the northeast Lincoln area, call them, but do not approach it.