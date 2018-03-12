Garage a total loss after early morning fire

An early morning blaze tore through a detached garage near 35th and C streets in Lincoln.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 3:30 Monday morning when a neighbor says her dog alerted her something was wrong.

"She was barking like crazy and she barks a lot but not at nothing so when I woke up I knew there had to have been something she was barking at," said Brittney Stiefel.

Stiefel saw smoke pouring from the garage across the street and called 911.

The fire had already been burning for quite some time when LFR arrived on scene.



"It had a fairly significant head start on us. As reported by the occupant who sleeps in the garage that he attempted to put the fire out, " said Battalion Chief Leo Benes.

One member of the family used the garage as a residence and slept out there.

LFR says the occupant was able to get out and did not have any injuries.

Crews had a difficult time fighting it as they could not go inside to battle the flames.

"We knew early on in the fire that we had problems with the structure so we kept everybody outside the structure," Benes said.

Crews kept the fire contained and prevented it from spreading to the nearby home.

One neighbors house did have minor heat damage, but it could have been much worse.

The collapsed garage also presented challenges for investigators.

"You see behind us is very extensive damage to the structure. Because of that collapse it's making it very difficult for us to get into it," said Benes.

I spoke with fire investigator Ken Hilger who says the fire appears to be accidental and was started by combustible objects being placed too close to a space heater.

Damage to the garage is estimated to be around $75,000.