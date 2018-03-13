Rex Tillerson out as Secretary of State

ABC News:

President Donald Trump today replaced Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with current CIA director Mike Pompeo.

Trump confirmed the staffing change via Twitter this morning.

"Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!" Trump

