Channel 8 KLKN-TV, Lincoln’s Own ABC, has an opening for a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. Lincoln is home to the Nebraska Cornhuskers and is one of the best sports markets in the country. This position requires a great on-air personality with strong reporting, editorial skills and social media expertise. A drive and passion for sports is essential along with the ability to generate strong local sports stories without relying on national feeds. Two years on-air experience preferred but not required. Please email your resume and reel to HR@klkntv.com, mail to KLKN-TV, Attn.: BM, 3240 So. 10th St., Lincoln, NE 68502 or apply in person between 9-5. Closing Date: 03/31/18.

Please denote how you became aware of this position in your response.

Equal Opportunity Employer - all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply