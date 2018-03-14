NEB Softball: Huskers Run By Jacks, 8-2

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. --- The Nebraska softball team topped South Dakota State, 8-2, in the first of two games Wednesday afternoon.

Kaylan Jablonski improved to 9-5 on the season. She pitched 2.2 innings and gave up two hits. She also had six strikeouts. Olivia Ferrell got the start, pitching 3.1 innings and giving up one run on four hits. She also had three walks and two strikeouts.

Madison Hope dropped to 8-2 on the season. She pitched three innings and gave up three runs on seven hits. She also had one walk and one strikeout.

On offense, Alyvia Simmons, Tristen Edwards, Jablonski, Ally Riley and Laura Barrow each had two hits. Gina Metzler and Lexey Kneib each had one hit as well for the Huskers.

South Dakota State got right to business in the top of the first inning when the first two batters doubled to give the Jackrabbits a quick 1-0 lead. Ferrell couldn't be shaken though. She retried three of the next four to keep the damage at a minimum.

The Huskers responded in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs. Simmons hit a leadoff single and Edwards followed suit to put two runners on with no outs. Jablonski grounded out, but moved both runners over to put them in scoring position. Madi Unzicker hit a grounder to the left side and advanced to third, as the Jacks opted to throw home. The throw was late and Simmons was safe to tie the game. Two batters later, Riley doubled to centerfield to score Edwards and give the Huskers the lead. Another single from Metzler put NU up 3-1.

In the second, a double by Kneib and a single by Edwards put runners on the corners with no outs. A fielder's choice got the lead runner out and a fly out gave the Jacks two outs. Madi Unzicker was walked to load the bases, but the Jacks got out of the inning with a groundout.

In the top of the third, another leadoff double put the Jacks in a good position to score. Ferrell hit a batter to put two runners on with one out. Another batter was walked to load the bases with two outs, but the Huskers got out of it with a fly out to center.

SDSU loaded the bases again in the top of the fourth with two singles and a walk. A two-out single scored one run to cut the lead.

Nebraska scored one in the bottom of the inning. A one-out walk from Edwards and a single by Jablonski put two runners on. Edwards advanced to third on a flyout to right field to put runners on the corners with two outs. A perfectly called double steal drew the catcher's throw to Jablonski as she was going from first to second and allowed Edwards to steal home.

NU scored four runs in the fifth. A leadoff double from Riley put another runner in scoring position. Bree Boruff pinch ran for Riley. Barrow singled down the middle to score Boruff and give the Huskers a 5-2 lead. Alexis Perry pinch hit for Kneib and advanced on an error. Simmons drew a walk to load the bases with one out. A double by Edwards scored two more and could have potentially scored three, but the last runner was called out at home. Another double from Jablonski scored Edwards to give the Huskers an 8-2 lead at the end of five.

The Huskers and the Jacks will play game two of the doubleheader at approximately 5:50 p.m.