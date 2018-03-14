NEB Softball: Seven-Run Inning Helps Huskers Top Jacks in Five

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. --- The Nebraska softball team (17-7) scored seven runs in the third inning to help the team defeat South Dakota State (14-9), 12-3, in five innings on Wednesdays evening, in game two of a doubleheader. The Huskers also won game one, 8-2.

Kaylan Jablonski picked up her second win of the day, pitching 4,0 innings and giving up three runs on four hits. She also had one walk and strikeout. Olivia Ferrell also pitched one inning. She had no hits, no walks and now runs.

SDSU's Madison Hope dropped to 8-3 on the season. She pitched 2.1 innings, gave up eight earned runs off 10 hits. She also had one walk.

On offense, every starting Huskers got at least one hit. Ally Riley led the way, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Tristen Edwards also had a good day offensively, going 2-for-3, with two runs, two RBIs and one homer - the first a Bowlin this season and her first-career home run at Bowlin. Gina Metzler also had two hits for the Huskers. She went 2-for-2, with two RBIs and one run.

SDSU scored first, getting two runs in the top of the first with two singles and a double.

Nebraska responded in the bottom of the inning. NU put runners on the corners with one out after Simmons got a leadoff single and made it to second on a wild pitch. Edwards was walked, but was out on the next play at second on a fielder's choice. Back-to-back singles from Madi Unzicker and Ally Riley scored Simmons and Jablonski to tie the game for the Huskers. Another single from Metzler gave the Huskers a 3-2 lead.

Nebraska added two more runs in the second. Otte singled and Edwards homered to deep centerfield to give the Huskers a 5-2 lead after two.

In the top of the third, a leadoff walk followed by a double set up a good opportunity for the Jackrabbits. One run scored on a sacrifice fly. The Huskers retired the next two batters to get out of the situation without giving up the lead.

The Huskers did damage in the bottom of the third, sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs. Back-to-back singles by Riley and Barrow put runners on first and second with no outs. Boruff pinch ran for Riley at second and Metzler hit another single to load the bases with no outs. Perry also singled to score one run and Taylor Otte hit a sacrifice fly to deep left field that scored another run. Simmons drew a walk to load the bases for Edwards. Edwards reached on a fielder's choice when the Jacks' third basemen opted to throw home. Her throw was wild allowing two runners to score and all base runners advanced an extra base. Jablonski followed with a single to score another one and Madi Unzicker was walked. Riley singled down the left field line to score one and load the bases. Metzler was walked to score another run and give the Huskers a 12-3 lead.

South Dakota State was unable to make up the difference and the game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.

Nebraska is back in action this weekend at the Easton Invitational in Fullerton, Calif. The Huskers will play Grand Canyon, CSUN, No. 5 Oklahoma, Cal State Fullerton and DePaul once over the weekend. The first game is set for Friday at 2:30 p.m. (CT) against Grand Canyon. All games this weekend will be available on Huskers.com (radio) and FloSoftball/BTNPlus (subscription).