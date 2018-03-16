UPDATE: Arrest made in accident that killed 8 year old boy

Update: Lincoln Police have arrested the driver of the pickup in an accident that resulted in the death of 8 year old Camden King.

Officers say the investigation determined Brandon Valentine, 22, of Lincoln was traveling 85 miles an hour before the accident and 67 miles per hour at the time of impact.

This is based on video of the accident, damage to the vehicles and the airbag modules inside the pick-up truck.

The speed limit on North Cotner Blvd. where it happened is 30 miles per hour.

Valentine was arrested on charges of manslaughter Wednesday night.

Police also say alcohol could be a factor. Officers found alcohol containers in Valentine's car.

A BAC test showed his blood alcohol content was at .066, which is below the legal limit. Police are waiting on a more accurate lab test before determining if any charges related to alcohol will be added.

Update: (From Lincoln Police Department)

The Volkswagen Golf was westbound on Garland Street and stopped for the stop sign at N Cotner Blvd. The Volkswagen then pulled into the intersection and was struck by a northbound Ford F150 truck.

The pickup did not have a stop sign.

The Accident Reconstructionist is still processing all the information to determine what factors that led to the accident.

At this time, no citations have been issued.

The victim is an 8-year-old boy.

His father was the driver of the Volkswagen and is stable at this time. He was a 3rd grader at Randolph Elementary and Lincoln Public Schools have notified the families of his classmates.

LPS will have a crisis team available to the students and staff. Please respect the family's privacy as they deal with this unimaginable loss.

North Cotner Blvd has been opened back up for commuters.

It happened on N. Cotner and Garland St. around 6:30 this morning.

It involved a Volkswagen sedan and Ford F-150.

LPD says the 10-year-old passenger in the Volkswagen died after being trapped in the vehicle.

The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say to avoid the area, while they clean up the accident scene.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.