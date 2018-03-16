Huskers to Appear on NET Four Times in 2018

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

The Nebraska baseball team is set to make four televised appearances, including three games against 2017 NCAA Tournament qualifiers, on NET this season.

Three Big Ten home games and one non-conference home game at Hawks Field were announced to be part of the Huskers’ TV lineup on Friday. NU’s first showing on NET is slated for Saturday, April 14 against Iowa at 2 p.m. (CT). Last season, the Huskers captured the Big Ten regular-season crown, while the Hawkeyes took home the Big Ten Tournament title in May.

The series opener between Nebraska and Nevada, set for Thursday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m., is NU’s lone non-conference game on NET. The two teams will meet for the first time since 1994.

Nebraska’s final two NET showings will be against Maryland and Indiana, both of whom qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season. NU’s Friday, May 4 game against the Terrapins at 6:30 p.m., will be on NET. The series opener between the Huskers and Hoosiers on Friday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m., will be NU’s final appearance on NET in 2018.

All four games can be watched on BTN2Go with a cable subscription.