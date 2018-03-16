Huskers Open Spring Practice

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln - The Nebraska football team opened spring practice on Friday morning with a two-hour workout in the Hawks Championship Center and the Ed and Joyanne Gass Practice Field in helmets and shorts, the team’s first practice under new Head Coach Scott Frost.

Coach Frost spoke to the media following practice and expressed his thoughts on the state of the team as they head into the beginning of spring ball.

“Good day one, really impressed with the effort and enthusiasm out here,” Frost said. “The guys took to the style of practice that we’re going to have really well. A lot of details that still need to get fixed but that was good effort and intense.”

Frost utilized this week for meetings and the Huskers first official spring practice before heading into UNL’s Spring Break.

“We [have to] be complaint with NCAA rules by practicing today,” Frost said. “We were able to count this as a practice week and we had meetings all week with the guys, which really got us ahead as far as schemes on both sides of the ball. I also thought it was good to give these guys a taste of what practice is like before they go on Spring Break. Hopefully that will discourage a little extra-curricular over Spring Break if they know they have to come back and work like this. We practice early, and we’re forced to because of schedules. Most of the team was here 4 or 4:30 (a.m.), ready to go. That shows me a lot of intensity and that a lot of guys care about what we’re trying to get done.”

Coach Frost mentioned the quarterback position, as this morning was the first time players were on the field with quarterback coach Mario Verduzco.

“Quarterback is the toughest job,” Frost said. “It takes the longest to get comfortable, the longest to learn. They have to know what all 11 guys on offense are doing, not just their job. I was really impressed with how well they took to it today. They had a lot of training in the classroom already with coach Verduzco and I thought all the guys functioned pretty well today.”

The Huskers are off next week for Spring Break and will return hold their next spring practice on Tuesday, March 27th. Nebraska’s annual Red-White Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 21 in Memorial Stadium and remains sold out.