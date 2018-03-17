Sooners Boom Huskers, 8-0

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Fullerton, Calif. -- The Nebraska softball team (18-9) couldn't crack a dominating Oklahoma pitching staff and was shutout, 8-0, in six innings by the fifth-ranked Sooners (22-2) on Saturday. It's the first of two games on the day, as the Huskers will take on Cal State Fullerton at 5:30 CT.

Tristen Edwards and Alyvia Simmons each had one hit for Nebraska. The Huskers had only three baserunners all game, including the pair of hits and a hit batter. The Huskers never sent more than four batters to the plate in an inning.

Olivia Ferrell started in the circle and dropped to 6-3. She pitched two innings and gave up four earned runs on six hits. She also had one strikeout. Regan Mergele pitched one of her best games of the season against the Sooners. She pitched three scoreless innings, giving up only two hits. Caitlin Bartsch also pitched 0.1 innings. She gave up two runs on two hits.

All-American Paige Parker improved to 12-1. She pitched four innings and gave up just two hits. She also had no walks and seven strikeouts. As a staff, OU recorded nine strikeouts.

Edwards hit a one-out single in the top of the first and stole second to put a runner in scoring position, but the Sooners retired the next two batters to leave Edwards stranded.

The Sooners scored in the bottom of the first. A two-out walk, followed by a deep double to left center gave OU a 1-0 lead.

OU did damage in the second, thanks to two home runs and a Husker error. Back-to-back one-out singles put two runners on. An error on the Huskers scored two and a home run scored two more. The Sooners hit another homer, giving them a 6-0 lead at the end of the second.

In the third, Simmons hit a two-out single, but was stranded as the next batter flew out to right field.

In the bottom of the inning, Oklahoma drew a leadoff walk, followed by a single. A sac bunt moved both runners over and a hit batter loaded the bases with one out, but the Husker defense was solid. A fielder's choice got the lead runner out at home and a pop up to second ended the inning, without allowing a run.

In the sixth, the Sooners loaded the bases with a pair of walks and a single. Another single scored two more and ended the game, due to the mercy rule.

Nebraska plays its second game today against Cal State Fullerton at 5:30 CT. The game will be available on Huskers.com (radio) and FloSoftball/BTNPlus.