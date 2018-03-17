Huskers Fall 73-62 to Arizona State

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Robbi Ryan scored 16 points and Kianna Ibis added 14 to lead No. 7 seed Arizona State over No. 10 Nebraska 73-62 in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

The Sun Devils opened up a tight, defensive struggle with a 14-0 run late in the third quarter. Jamie Ruden scored five in the stretch and the Sun Devils pushed the lead as high as 16 early in the fourth quarter when Reili Richardson converted a 3-point play.

The Sun Devils (22-12) led the Pac 12 in scoring defense and made the Cornhuskers struggle for every basket, allowing them few second-chance points. Arizona State dominated the rebounding 49-27.

Nebraska's last chance came on a 3-pointer by Jasmine Cincore that cut the lead to 68-59 with 2:03 left. But 30 seconds later, Sincore was called for an unsportsmanlike play on a charge when she collided with Ryan's chin. Ruden and Courtney Ekmark then made two throws to get the lead back to 11 with 1 minute left and the Sun Devils put it away from there.

Arizona State moves on to the second round for the fifth straight season with a chance to make the Sweet 16 for the second time in four years.

Taylor Kissinger scored 15 points for Nebraska (21-11).

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers' loss ends what had been one of the biggest surprise seasons in the country. Nebraska won just seven games in 2016-17 but turned things around to be a Big Ten title contender late in this season. Coach Amy Williams had said before the game she worried her team couldn't match the Sun Devils on the boards and she was right. Arizona State was more physical under the basket and quicker to the ball on the long rebounds.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils turned in other defensive gem, smothering the Cornhuskers' ball handlers on the perimeter and disrupting shooters. The Sun Devils held Cornhuskers guard Maddie Simon, who came in averaging 10 points, to no points Saturday. She took just one shot in 15 minutes.

UP NEXT

Arizona State plays the winner of Saturday's matchup between No. 2 Texas and No. 15 Maine in Monday's second round.

