Nebraska Wesleyan wins NCAA DIII Championship

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NWU Sports

NCAA III Men's Basketball National Championship (March 17 - Salem, Va.)

Nebraska Wesleyan - 78

Wisconsin-Oshkosh - 72

NWU wins programs 1st men's basketball national championship.

Cooper Cook named tournament MVP, Nate Schimonitz selected to All-Tournament team.

Prairie Wolves trailed the entire 1st half until Nate Schimonitz hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to put NWU ahead 45-43. The two teams combined to make 18 3-pointers in the 1st half, then finished the game with 31 total.

UW-Oshkosh hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 72-72 with 2:52 remaining, but they wouldn't score again. Jack Hiller came down on the other end and drained a 3-pointer from the corner to put the Prairie Wolves ahead. Nate Schimonitz then sealed the win with a spinning jump shot in the lane with 32 seconds left.

All five Prairie Wolves starters scored in double figures led by Cooper Cook with 16 points on 4-6 shooting from 3-point range.

NWU will host a championship ceremony on Monday afternoon at 4 pm in Snyder Arena.

Media note - Additional photos and video is available by request.