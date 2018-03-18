Maloney Named Best Defender at Outrigger Resorts Hawaii Invitational

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

HONOLULU, Hawaii - The Nebraska beach volleyball team finished action at the Outrigger Resorts Hawaii Invitational on Queen's Beach on Sunday.

The Huskers dropped matches to the same three teams that defeated them on Saturday, No. 3 USC (5-0), No. 12 Grand Canyon (3-2) and No. 5 Hawaii (5-0). Kenzie Maloney was named the best defender of the tournament.

Sami Slaughter and Jazz Sweet picked up the biggest win of the day for the Huskers. The duo combined to beat Grand Canyon's No. 3 pair, Bella Bauman and Taylor Jarzombeck, 21-17, 21-16. Lauren Stivrins and Kelly Hunter won their No. 2 matchup against Kelli Iverson and Jessica Stansfield, 19-21, 21-16, 15-10.

Jasmine Schmidt and Allie Havers nearly pulled off an upset of USC's No. 5 pair, Katrina Kernochan and Alexandra Poletto. Schmidt and Havers dropped the first set, 16-21, but rallied to win set two, 21-15. In the decisive third set, Schmidt and Havers rallied from behind to tie it 13-13, but USC's pair scored the final two points for the win.

The Huskers (3-10) will play a single match on Monday against Grand Canyon at 3 p.m. (CT). Nebraska will finish its stay in Hawaii against the Rainbow Wahine on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

No. 3 USC 5, Nebraska 0

1. Abril Bustamante/Tina Graudina (USC) def. Kelly Hunter/Lauren Stivrins (NEB) 21-14, 21-16

2. Terese Cannon/Sammy Slater (USC) def. Kenzie Maloney/Annika Albrecht (NEB) 21-13, 21-18

3. Haley Hallgren/Joy Dennis (USC) def. Sami Slaughter/Jazz Sweet (NEB) 21-14, 21-13

4. Jenna Belton/Jo Kremer (USC) def. Chesney McClellan/Hayley Densberger (NEB) 23-21, 21-10

5. Katrina Kernochan/Alexandra Poletto (USC) def. Allie Havers/Jasmine Schmidt (NEB) 16-21, 21-15, 15-13

Order of finish: 3,1,4,2,5

No. 12 Grand Canyon 3, Nebraska 2

1. Hannah Towne/Molly Turner (GCU) def. Annika Albrecht/Kenzie Maloney (NEB) 21-9, 21-8

2. Lauren Stivrins/Kelly Hunter (NEB) def. Kelli Iverson/Jessica Stansfield (GCU) 19-21, 21-16, 15-10

3. Sami Slaughter/Jazz Sweet (NEB) def. Bella Bauman/Taylor Jarzombek (GCU) 21-17, 21-16

4. Katie Pyles/Jessica Clark (GCU) def. Hayley Densberger/Chesney McClellan (NEB) 21-12, 21-13

5. Jamie Walsh/Emily Reinking (GCU) def. Jasmine Schmidt/Allie Havers (NEB) 21-16, 21-19

Order of finish: 1,4,5,3,2

No. 5 Hawaii 5, Nebraska 0

1. Ka'iwi Schucht/Emily Maglio (UH) def. Kelly Hunter/Lauren Stivrins (NEB) 21-18, 21-17

2. Morgan Martin/Lea Monkhouse (UH) def. Kenzie Maloney/Annika Albrecht (NEB) 21-13, 21-8

3. Carly Kan/Chloe Luyties (UH) def. Jazz Sweet/Sami Slaughter (NEB) 21-13, 21-13

4. Ari Homayun/Amy Ozee (UH) def. Chesney McClellan/Jasmine Schmidt (NEB) 21-7, 21-13

5. Paige Dreeuws/Hannah Zalopany (UH) def. Allie Havers/Hayley Densberger (NEB) 21-16, 21-14

Order of finish: 3,4,2,1,5