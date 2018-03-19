After teen's death, community petitions for safety on Saltillo Road

It’s been coined the most deadly road in Lancaster County.

After a near–head on collision on Saltillo Road Sunday claimed the life of 17–year–old Norris High School junior Brianna Titterington, the Norris community — still grieving from the loss of 13–year–old Ryan Post who died in a car crash on South 68th Street last October — is petitioning for answers.

"Hickman has never been as large as it is now,” Cindy Nelson, who started a petition on change.org and whose children attend Norris, said. “Norris continues to grow. But we haven't done anything to South 68th Street or Saltillo to accommodate that growth and the influx of cars that travel it every day. "

The petition is asking Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman to make Saltillo safer.

Dingman said the county has done several safety studies on the road, and has been trying to implement changes for several years, but it needs $8.75 million from the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) to move forward.

“My office wants to make the road safer,” Dingman said Monday. "With the city growing so far south what we're really seeing is that this is a major collector, a major local road that really just has a lot of traffic."

The proposal the county has submitted to NDOT would widen the concrete shoulder on Saltillo from 27th to 68th Streets.

Whether that's enough for the Norris community, is still a question.

But, it’s a start.

"Everyone in some way or another has been affected by these two car accidents that we've had in the last 6 months,” Nelson said. “Something needs to change, and if this is what is the starting point and the momentum for it then I’m all for it and I hope that it is."

Dingman said she expects to have an answer from NDOT about funding by the first week in April. If approved, the project would take two to three years to complete.

Brianna's family announced they will be donating her organs.

Memorial arrangements have not been made, but Norris does have grief counselors in all its buildings.

There is also a gofundme set up for her family.