Lincoln man dies after being hit by SUV

Posted By: BriAna Campbell

bcampbell@klkntv.com

Shortly before 11:15 p.m. Monday night, officers were called to the scene of an accident at N. 48th & Dudley St. in Lincoln. Officers say Edward Poltack of Lincoln was crossing N. 48th Street from east to west and was struck by a Jeep Patriot heading south.

Poltack was transported to the hospital and has since died from his injuries. The area was blocked off for several hours. It is now open again.

No citations have been issued. The investigation is ongoing.