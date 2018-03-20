City crews preparing for light snow in Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

City crews preparing for light snow in Lincoln

Press Release From City Of Lincoln:

With light snow expected overnight, 20 City crews will begin treating arterials and school and bus routes with granular salt pre-wet with liquid brine at 12:01 a.m. They expect to complete operations by 7 a.m.

Please stay informed on the status of winter weather operations in Lincoln.  Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov If you have questions, you may call the Public Works Snow Center at 402-441-7644.

