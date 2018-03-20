Maryland school locked down after several people shot

ABC News:

Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland, is on lockdown after a shooting there this morning, St. Mary's County Public Schools said in a statement.

Several people were shot and injured but the number of victims is unclear, as is their condition, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department said.

The school district said "the event is contained."

Great Mills is located about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that he is closely monitoring the situation, adding that state police are “in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support.”

"Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders," Hogan added.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

For the latest information go to: abcnews.go.com