Fatality accident north of Grand Island

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Press Release from Hall County Sheriff

Monday March 19th at 10:48 AM our office was notified of a vehicle crash at Hwy 281 and Prairie Rd.

As a result of the accident there was one fatality. The deceased has been identified as 85 year old Barbara Sullivan of Fullerton Nebraska.

Sullivan was driving a 2002 Toyota Camry. The other vehicle involved was a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country van.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that a minivan driven by Becky Thompson a 32 year old North Loup woman with two juvenile passengers, was

North bound on Hwy 281 when it struck a West bound 4 door sedan at Prairie Rd.

The sedan failed to stop at the intersection of Hwy 281, entering Hwy 281 and was struck by the van in the driver’s side. The deceased was the driver of the

sedan. Thompson and her passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to CHI St Francis.

Other agencies responding to this accident included the Nebraska State Patrol Grand Island Fired Department and the St Libory Rural Fire Department.

Additional information including the name of the deceased will be released at a later date.