Wellman Wins Prestigious NABC National Coach of Year Honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Nebraska Wesleyan head men’s basketball coach Dale Wellman received the biggest honor a NCAA Division III basketball coach can receive as he was named the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) 2018 Coach of the Year for Division III Basketball when the announcement was made on Tuesday (Mar. 20).

Wellman will receive his award on Sunday, April 1, at the annual NABC Guardian of the Game awards show in San Antonio, Texas. The event begins at 6:30 pm at the Lila Cockrell Theater in the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center during the NABC Convention and NCAA Men’s Final Four.

This is the third national Coach of the Year honor that Coach Wellman has received this year. He was named the D3hoops.com coach of the year right before the national championship game, then Monday received National Coach of the Year recognition from DIII News/SNA Sports.

Wellman guided the Nebraska Wesleyan University Prairie Wolves to the 2018 NCAA Division III men’s basketball championship, knocking off the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 78-72, in the title game on Saturday in Salem, Va. The Prairie Wolves set a program record for wins with a 30-3 won-loss record this season.

He was also selected as the Iowa Conference Coach of the Year for a second consecutive season. He has earned coach of the year honors in each of his four seasons at Nebraska Wesleyan as his teams have an 83-32 won-lost record.