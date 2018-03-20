Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Huskers Host In-State Rival Creighton In Mid-Week Game

The Nebraska softball team (20-9) hosts in-state rival Creighton (11-9) on Wednesday at Bowlin Stadium at 6 p.m.

Last Time Out

The Huskers are coming off a 3-2 weekend and the Easton Invitational in Fullerton, Calif. The Huskers defeated Grand Canyon, host team Cal State Fullerton and DePaul and fell to CSUN and No. 5 Oklahoma. In the 7-1 win over Cal State Fullerton, senior Kaylan Jablonski hit three home runs to tie the Nebraska and Big Ten record for most homers in a single game. She also became the first pitcher in NCAA history to hit three home runs and pick up with win in the same game. Jablonski pitched a complete seven-inning game against the Titans, giving up one run and recording four strikeouts.

Scouting Creighton

Creighton enters Wednesday’s game with a 11-9 record. Most recently, the Bluejays went 1-2 at the Creighton Tournament March 17-18. The Jays lost to Iowa on Saturday, 4-3, but beat Wichita State 12-11 in eight innings later that day. On Sunday, the Jays fell to the Shockers, 9-1.

Creighton is led on offense by starters Hope Moreno and Ashley Cantu. Moreno and Cantu are the only Jays to start every game so far this season and are batting .364 and .339, respectively. Moreno has 20 hits, with three doubles and one homer. She also has a team-high 18 RBIs.

Kelli Finan is also helping out at the plate. She’s played in 19 games and is averaging .340. She has a team-high .660 slugging percentage and also leads the team with four home runs and 18 RBIs.

In the circle, the Jays are led by Bryana Clark who has an overall record of 3-3. She’s appeared in 14 games, which includes eight starts. She’s pitched a team-high 53.2 innings and has an ERA of 1.96. She has also pitched three complete games and one solo shutout. She also has one save and 37 strikeouts.