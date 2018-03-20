Hamilton coming to Omaha in September of 2019

OMAHA, Neb. - A Tony Award winning musical is coming to Omaha in 2019.

According to a release from Omaha Performing Arts, "Hamilton" and seven other Broadway shows will be performed in Omaha in the 2018-2019 season.

"Hamilton" will be shown at the Orpheum Theater from Sept. 10-29, 2019.

Other highlights from the Broadway Series include:

- "The Play that Goes Wrong" from Oct. 30-Nov. 4, 2018

- "Phantom of the Opera" from Nov. 21-Dec. 2, 2018

- "Aladdin" from Jan. 16-27, 2019

- "On Your Feet" from Feb. 26-Mar. 3, 2019

- "Come From Away" from Mar. 27-Apr. 13, 2019

- "School of Rock" from Apr. 23-28, 2019

- "Miss Saigon" from May 28-June 2, 2019

You can see the full 2018-2019 schedule, including jazz, dance and family shows below:

https://ticketomaha.com/powered-by/seasontickets

