Friends remember man hit and killed by SUV overnight

Late Monday night a driver hit a pedestrian while driving on north 48th near Dudley street.

Police have identified the victim as 60 year old Edward Poltack of Lincoln.



"Initial investigation is that there was a pedestrian that was crossing from the east to the west and was struck by a north bound – I'm sorry, south bound Jeep Liberty," said Lincoln Police Captain Bob Farber.

Police say Poltack failed to use the crosswalk and instead crossed in the middle of the street.

He was wearing dark clothing making it difficult for the driver to see him.

The driver of the jeep who struck Poltack did try to stop, but was unable to.



"We are still investigating if alcohol was involved. the driver is not suspected of using any alcohol," said officer Angela Sands.

While police continue to investigate the incident those who knew Poltack are in shock.

"He was the best friend I could ever have and I ever had had," said Regan Lee.

Lee met Poltack in fourth grade and was devastated to learn his friend was killed.

He wasn't the only one saddened to learn of Poltack's passing.



"He was making some really good turns in his life. He had stopped some of his drinking, he was excited to go see his kids in North Platte," said Pastor Tom of the People's City Mission.

Poltack lived at the People's City Mission on and off for about three years according to Pastor Tom.

He says Poltack was popular among residents for a good attitude and always keeping on top of his chores.

Poltack had recently moved out of the mission, gotten his own housing, and was really turning his life around, "He's just a guy who's going got be missed by a lot of the people here at the mission."

Lincoln police are still investigating the incident, so far no citations have been issued.