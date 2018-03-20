Area teen takes to Twitter; inspires thousands

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

At 12 years old Hunter Radenslaben sat down at his computer and started a Twitter account.

He sent out his first tweets- inspiring quotes about athletics.

"When I first started it at first I thought I'd get a few hundred followers, you know that was the goal,” Radenslaben said.

Little did he know just how powerful those 140 characters could be.

Within a month Athlete Nation had 10,000 followers.

"Fast forward about seven years, I'm a freshman at UNL and Athlete Nation is a sports media company that produces the stories in athletics that deserve to be told,” Radenslaben said.

He has a whole team dedicated to Athlete Nation and its constantly growing.

And the Twitter account now has 83,000 followers.

All started by a middle school student going through the unimaginable.

"I started it while my mom was fighting her last round of cancer as just a way to cope,” Radenslaben.

She died that same year, and Radenslaben said it's her life that inspires him every day.

"My mom was incredible,” Radenslaben said. “Her positivity with everything she went through was astounding. She'd walk into a room and smile and everyone else would smile because that's just who she was."

Now he's spreading that positivity, too.

He’s spoken at a Lincoln Ted X Talk, and schools across the state.

Sharing his passion, sharing his mom’s legacy.

"I hope she's proud,” he said.

Telling kids just like him, that with inspiration and a little drive, they too, can make an impact.

"The message is about life,” Radenslaben said. “It's about encouraging students, that they have a purpose, they have a voice."

