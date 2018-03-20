Speaker warns against physician-assisted suicide

Supporters of physician–assisted suicide say it's a form of freedom of choice.

But one man says that's not the case.

Speaking at St. Elizabeth hospital Tuesday night, Alex Schadenberg of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition said many people who have been diagnosed with terminal illnesses are too emotionally distraught to know if asking a doctor to euthanize them is really the right thing for them--especially, he says, when their diagnoses were wrong.

"You're taking somebody who's going through a down time in their life, when they're emotionally distraught by their situation," Schadenberg said. "And you're saying to them 'yes, you qualify for assisted suicide. We're going to help kill you.'"

Schadenberg said there's no way to come back from a misdiagnosis when you've already died by assisted suicide.

He said doctors should provide proper care and never be involved in causing someone's death.

Schadenberg said Nebraska is one of 26 states that has debated assisted suicide. Sen. Ernie Chambers has introduced legislation in the past.