Nebraska man to stand trial for first-degree murder

AUBURN, Neb. (AP) - A judge has ruled that prosecutors have presented enough evidence to try a man for first-degree murder in the case of a Peru State College coed who went missing more than seven years ago.

Nemaha County Judge Curtis Maschman made the ruling Tuesday in the case of 36-year-old Joshua Keadle, accused of killing 19-year-old Tyler "Ty" Thomas.

Keadle, already in prison for the 2008 rape of a 15-year-old girl, will be arraigned April 16.