Vandals hit three 17th street businesses

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Police are investigating three vandalisms at businesses on South 17th Street.

It's believed they all happened over the weekend.

Officer Angela Sands said employees at Lincoln Auto Glass discovered someone threw an object and broke a window, causing $850 in damage.

Then, a window was also broken at Goodwill, causing $400 in damage. In both this case, and at Lincoln Auto Glass, metal tools were thrown through the window causing the damage.

In the third vandalism, surveillance video shows a suspect shattering the door of Smoker's Corner, with a baseball bat and then running off. This caused $200 in damage.

Police don't yet know who is responsible for these crimes, call 402-441-6000 with any information.