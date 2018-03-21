Police investigate robbery at West O hotel

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Two teenage girls were robbed while staying at Rodeway Inn near 28th and West O street.

Police say the teens heard a knock at their door on Sunday around 1:00 a.m.

They opened the door and three men pushed their way inside. They were armed with a knife and a taser.

Police say the men stole cash and a marijuana grinder.

