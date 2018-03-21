Police investigate robbery at West O hotel - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police investigate robbery at West O hotel

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Two teenage girls were robbed while staying at Rodeway Inn near 28th and West O street. 

Police say the teens heard a knock at their door on Sunday around 1:00 a.m. 

They opened the door and three men pushed their way inside. They were armed with a knife and a taser. 

Police say the men stole cash and a marijuana grinder.
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.