Police investigate multi-state scam

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln police are investigating a scam that left a man out $100,000.

Police say the scammer messaged the victims on Facebook, and told them they were a federal employee and the victims had won a $500,000 grant, and they need to pay taxes on it to receive the money.

The scammer told the victims to send money wrapped in tin foil to Brooklyn, New York.

A Lincoln man sent $100,000 and his roommate sent $4,000.

Officer Angela Sands said both victims were between 60-70 years old, and the community should be aware of scammers preying on more vulnerable people.

"We tell people they should monitor their grandparents finances, or if they know someone who is lower functioning or has a disability to make sure the people they're talking to online aren't taking advantage of them," Sands said.

This is still an open investigation. Police are aware of one other victim to this same scam in Lancing, Kansas who was told to send $20,000 to one of the victims in Lincoln.