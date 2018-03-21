York County Courthouse closed after bomb threat

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

The York County Courthouse was closed and evacuated after a call came in saying there was a bomb in the building. The building was evacuated and officials are searching the courthouse for explosives. At this point it is unknown whether or not the threat is legitimate, oftentimes situations like this are hoaxes.

The York News Times reports York officials called in Nebraska State Patrol K-9 units to check as well.