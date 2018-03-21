NEB BVB: Huskers Finish Hawaii Trip

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

HONOLULU, Hawaii - The Nebraska beach volleyball team ended its trip to Hawaii with a 4-1 loss to the third-ranked Rainbow Wahine late Tuesday night at the Ching Complex.

Annika Albrecht and Kenzie Maloney picked up the team point for the Huskers with a 17-21, 25-23, 15-13 win over Hawaii's No. 2 pair, Carly Kan and Laurel Weaver. Albrecht and Maloney combined for three of the Huskers' six wins on the trip. Kelly Hunter and Lauren Stivrins were also very competitive in the No. 1 spot, taking their match down to the final points. In the end, Hawaii's Ka'iwi Schucht and Emily Maglio prevailed 21-6, 19-21, 15-12.

Nebraska (3-12) will now return to the mainland and will finish the beach volleyball season in Irvine, California on Friday.

No. 3 Hawai'i 4, Nebraska 1

1. Ka'iwi Schucht/Emily Maglio (UH) def. Kelly Hunter/Lauren Stivrins (NEB) 21-6, 19-21, 15-12

2. Annika Albrecht/Kenzie Maloney (NEB) def. Carly Kan/Laurel Weaver (UH) 17-21, 25-23, 15-13

3. Morgan Martin/Chloe Luyties (UH) def. Jazz Sweet/Sami Slaughter (NEB) 21-12, 21-16

4. Ari Homayun/Amy Ozee (UH) def. Chesney McClellan/Hayley Densberger (NEB) 21-9, 21-8

5. Hannah Zalopany/Paige Dreeuws (UH) def. Allie Havers/Jasmine Schmidt (NEB) 21-15, 21-16

Order of finish: 5,4,3,2,1