Teens rally against tobacco at state capitol

Students from across the state convened at the capitol building Wednesday morning for the annual Kids Kick Butts rally.

It's a nationwide movement where teens work with one another and with lawmakers to create a tobacco free generation.



"Youth deserve an environment where they can take a breath of fresh air without having to inhale cigarette smoke and we can all live in a world where we can all breathe easy," said Brooklyn Larimore.



According to the Center for Disease Control 2,500 Nebraskans and almost of a half million people across the country die every year due to tobacco related issues.

By having this annual rally the group hopes they can reduce the number of deaths..

For Larimore the fight against tobacco is personal, "My family has been heavily impacted by it and it's something that's preventable because if youth don't smoke cause 90% of adults started as teens and then the tobacco industry will not have a future business."



The students spent the morning meeting with several state senators including Mike McDonnell and Sue Crawford.

In the meetings they tried to educate and push for further legislation against tobacco companies.



"We are trying to educate youth and senators on the manipulative marketing that big tobacco has continued to do throughout the years," said Miranda Shreves.



Senator McDonnell passed a bill earlier this year that provided half a million dollars to tobacco prevention campaigns.

While the group is happy more resources are going toward creating a smoke free generation, they know more work still needs to be done.

They plan to continue to fighting against tobacco companies and making the country a healthier place for future generations.



"I really fell in love with the idea of making a difference and saving lives," said Larimore.

You could find very similar rallies at over a thousand other places across the country, including in Dallas and L.A.