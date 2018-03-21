Second Chick-Fil-A planned for Lincoln

Chick-Fil-A may be doubling in Lincoln.

The restaurant chain has applied to build a second location at 48th and O Streets, taking place of Lincoln’s last Perkins restaurant.

In an application to the city, Chick-Fil-A outlines its site plan, which includes two exceptions to the city’s zoning ordinance. One is asking to reduce how far back the building has to be, the other would reduce the buffer between the parking lot and the property line.

The owner of the SouthPointe Chick-Fil-A Charlie Colón had no comment on the plans.

It’s not clear whether he would be the franchise owner at this new location.

The application plan still has to be approved by the city.

There is no timeline for when Perkins would close, or chick-Fil-A would open.