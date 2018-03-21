Cancer rates high among firefighters

Firefighting is rough and tumble work. And the things they face on the job give them health risks long term.

The International Association of Firefighters says cancer was the number one cause of career firefighters' deaths from 2002-2016.



"We know that we get cancer from certain fire retardants or from different plastics," said IAFF Local 644 Vice President Adam Schrunk.



All that work around harmful chemicals. When those chemicals burn, they put carcinogenic gases in the air.

And it's not just what firefighters inhale. Those gases absorb through their gear and into their skin.



"When we go to a fire, we're protected," Schrunk said. "We wear a breathing apparatus, we wear our turnout gear, but our gear isn't impermeable to smoke and those toxins."



The IAFF has worked with federal lawmakers on a firefighter cancer registration bill. It would require the CDC to collect data related to cancer cases involving firefighters.



"If we're able to track these cancers in these firefighters and the specific type of incidents we're on—obviously we still have to go to these calls—but maybe we can put preventative measures more in place," Schrunk said.



He said with the tracking and research, they can possibly develop new protocols and even new gear that reduce how much they come in contact with carcinogens.

The legislation has passed the House and now sits in the Senate. If you would like to weigh in on the Firefighter Cancer Registry Act, IAFF said you can contact your senators.