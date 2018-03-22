Gov. Ricketts vetoes sentence set-aside bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Gov. Pete Ricketts has vetoed a bill that would give former Nebraska prisoners and jail inmates the chance to have a judge set aside their convictions once they've served their time.

The governor said Wednesday that the measure would apply to serious offenses such as murder, arson and human trafficking, and would undermine confidence in the criminal justice system.

Nebraska already allows people who have spent time on probation to petition a judge to set aside their sentences. The bill by Sen. John McCollister of Omaha would expand eligibility to include those who served time in prison or jail.

It would not apply to people with pending criminal charges, sex offenders, those with traffic misdemeanors or felonies, and those who have applied in the last two years.