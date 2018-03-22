Omaha man shoots finger while asleep

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police say a 30-year-old Omaha, Nebraska, man accidentally shot his pinky finger after falling asleep holding his new handgun.

The accident happened early Tuesday. Police say the man told officers he was sitting on a couch in his house when he "must have fallen asleep" holding his newly-purchased 9 mm pistol in his right hand. He told officers he awoke around 4:30 a.m. to a loud bang and realized he had shot his left pinky finger.

The man's wife and children were asleep at the time and weren't hurt. The man was taken to a hospital where he was told the wound would require surgery.

Police cited the man on suspicion having an unregistered firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm.