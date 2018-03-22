Northeast Nebraska officials find pilot dead after crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Northeast Nebraska officials find pilot dead after crash

PIERCE, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities responding to a plane crash in northeast Nebraska's Pierce County found the pilot had died.

The small, single-engine aircraft went down Wednesday a little after 6:15 p.m., about 5 miles northwest of Pierce.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office hasn't yet released the man's name or information about where he took off or was headed.

