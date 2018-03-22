Police warn against grill thieves - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police warn against grill thieves

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Lincoln Police are warning citizens to lock up their grills and smokers. 

LPD has taken five reports of grills and smokers being stolen from patios, decks and driveways. With summer approaching, they ask that you secure your grills with a lock or store them in a locked garage.

