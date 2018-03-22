Man loses money in a "Secret Shopper" scam - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man loses money in a "Secret Shopper" scam

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

A 35-year-old man said he received an email to be a secret shopper at a popular store. He signed up and received a check for almost $2,000 dollars.

Then he was directed to deposit the check and wire almost $1,800 to an account in Texas. The check he received didn't clear. 

