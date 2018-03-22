Police investigate IRS scam - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police investigate IRS scam

Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Police say a 22-year-old woman reported a scam after losing $250. 

It started when she got a call from someone claiming to be with the IRS, and told her she was accepted into a federal grant program and would receive $9,000. She was told to send a $250 iTunes gift card to reserve her place in the program, which she did. 

She was then told to call another number and that person told her to send $600. That's when she realized it was a scam and called the police.

