UPDATE: LPS sends statement to families regarding school walkouts

UPDATE:

Students at several high schools, including Lincoln East and Northeast, have set up Facebook groups organizing walkouts to protest gun violence in schools.

On Thursday, Lincoln Public Schools issued a statement about any that may happen in the future, saying they do not organize or approve of student walkouts.

But they said if there are any, they will monitor students who take part; and those participants will be counted as absent for the classes they miss.

Some parents we talked to said they agree with LPS's stance.



"I think it's important that children and adults know that their voices and their opinions can be heard," said Ashley Church, of Lincoln. "And there's not severe repercussions, but sometimes there are consequences to it. And so I think it's a good life lesson for these children."



"I think the kids want to show their recognition of the situation and want to be a part of this movement," said Briton Gorley. "I think they should be entitled to do so...as long as long as they are able to do so and not distract other students that aren't a part of it."



Another woman told Channel 8 students would be exercising free speech and that she doesn't think those who participate in walkouts should be counted absent.

We asked viewers what they thought about LPS's stance on Facebook.

Jessica Jordan said "I do not approve of walkouts!! How about going to post sticky notes on lockers that are inspirational to all students!! That would be more productive!!!"

Shawn Smith said "I agree with LPS. You want to walk out, do it on your own time. "I don't pay my taxes for you kids to walk out of class during your teacher's teaching session."



If there are walkouts in the future, we'll bring you coverage of them.

LPS's full statement:

Lincoln Public Schools Families, we are contacting you to talk about student walkouts that have recently occurred throughout the country and in our district related to school safety after the school shooting in Florida. Please understand, it is our obligation as educators to provide our students with a meaningful day of instruction. In light of recent events, we would like to offer some clarity on how we are handling the issue of student walkouts at Lincoln Public Schools. Student walkouts are not approved nor organized by LPS. They are not sponsored by our schools or the district. Our schools are focused on providing a normal learning environment for all students - each and every school day. If any students stage a walkout, our school staff will monitor and supervise any students who remain on school grounds to keep the environment as secure and orderly as possible. We look upon that as our responsibility as educators to keep our students safe. While some students may choose to participate in walkouts, we want to reassure everyone that schools are still in session and classes will continue. Students are counted absent for the time that they are out of class. If students approach our school educators, we inform students that school walkouts are not approved. However, we are always open to discussing and potentially helping our students sponsor alternative events or experiences in which students can express themselves in a school environment. Lincoln Public Schools administrators, teachers and staff are not involved in organizing or participating in student walkouts. We are very proud of all our students. Many have contacted administrators with their concerns and plans. They don't want to disrupt school or classroom learning, but they want to make sure their voices are heard. While we cannot support actions that interfere with the instructional day, we recognize our students want to make a difference to improve student safety in the future. We are inspired by the passion of our young people, whose voices represent a wide range of opinions but who all want to make our community stronger and safer for generations to come. Please do not hesitate to contact your student's school if you have questions or concerns.

?Steve Joel Superintendent, Lincoln Public Schools

__________________________________________________________________________________

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Public Schools sent a statement to families regarding school walkouts.