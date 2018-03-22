Andy Stebbing Pleads Not Guilty

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lancaster County Treasurer Andy Stebbing, accused of selling cars without a dealer's license, has plead not guilty to five felony charges.

Stebbing plead not guilty today to two counts of falsifying bills of sale, two counts of filing false state income tax returns and one count of acting as an unlicensed motor vehicle dealer. A trial date has not been set.

