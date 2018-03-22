NE Board of Education prioritizes teacher diversity

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

More than 90% of Nebraska's teachers are white, compared to 66% of students, but educators in the state plan to close that gap by 2040.



"We are working nation wide to ensure that our teacher populations are culturally responsive to the students we serve and actually racially and ethnically diverse like our student population is," Matt Blomstedt, Education Commissioner said.

Bu t he said it's not going to be easy.



"We would need seven more African American teachers today, seven 7 times more Native American teachers today and 11 times more Hispanic teachers today."



He says educators are already looking at how the state recruits, retains and trains teachers, to come up with a plan on how to approach this goal.

Here in Lincoln, LPS is struggling with the same issue.



"I've been here for 43 years and all 43 years that I've been here we've been trying," Multicultural Administrator.



5.4 percent of teachers in LPS are minorities, and 33 percent of students. LPS officials said they focus on recruiting, in hopes to bring that 5.4% closer to 33%.



"When we go out and recruit we try and connect and build relationships with those candidates of diversity," Eric Weber, associate superintendent of Human Resources said.



Weber said they start building those connections young, through LPS's career academy and a special workshop for diverse students.



"We invite 50-60 diverse students in our schools to come talk to them about teaching, about demographics, which they already know about because they're experiencing them," Christie said.



The goal is to get young people, of all ethnic backgrounds to have an interest in teaching, because having a diverse staff is beneficial to all students.



"I know the importance as a student, as well as a teacher and coach in the district the impact you can have on children who identify with you but it's also imp for students who don't for white students to see diverse people in leadership roles," Christie said.

