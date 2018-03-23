Property tax bill stalls in legislature - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Property tax bill stalls in legislature

Property tax bill stalls in legislature

Posted: Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A bill that would require voters to approve or reject property tax levies for Nebraska school building projects has stalled in the Legislature.

Senators voted 18-12 to force an end to a legislative filibuster, but supporters needed 33 votes. 

The vote effectively kills the bill this year. Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte says the measure would have given residents a chance to decide whether they want higher property taxes, a major complaint of many residents.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.