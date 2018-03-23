Law Enforcement agencies work together on seatbelt enforcement project

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

The Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, and the University of Nebraska Police Department are participating in a seatbelt enforcement project sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. All three agencies are working together to implement a program designed to reduce unrestrained fatalities in the Lincoln and Lancaster County area.

The national seat belt use rate is estimated to be 89.4%. Last week, observational surveys of seat belt use were conducted near crash hot spots in the City of Lincoln, Lancaster County, and the University of Nebraska Lincoln campus. Seat belt use in the Lincoln and Lancaster area was measured to be 85.5%. This is 4.2 points below the national average.

Officers will be conducting extra enforcement throughout the city beginning April 5, 2018, through April 14, 2018, with specific emphasis on unrestrained drivers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is providing funding for this campaign.

Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective thing you can do to save lives and reduce injuries on Lincoln and Lancaster County roadways.