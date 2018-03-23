Governor Rickettts says some Senators are putting child welfare system at risk

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following another vote on adjustments to the state budget (LB 944). For the second time in three days, Senators failed to move budget adjustments forward on a procedural vote.

“By filibustering the mainline budget, some State Senators are putting vital state services for our children at risk. Because of an influx of children into our child welfare system, funding will run out in May. It is absolutely critical that the Legislature move the budget forward, which contains new child welfare funding, and get it to my desk. With only days left in the session, the clock is ticking.”

Senators voting to move the budget forward: Albrecht, Bolz, Bostelman, Brasch, Brewer, Briese, Clements, Ebke, Erdman, Friesen, Geist, Groene, Halloran, Hilgers, Hilkemann, Hughes, Kolterman, Kuehn, Larson, Lindstrom, Linehan, Lowe, McDonnell, Murante, Riepe, Scheer, Smith, Stinner, Thibodeau, Watermeier, and Williams.

Senators who obstructed moving the budget forward: Baker, Blood, Chambers, Crawford, Hansen, Harr, Howard, Kolowski, Krist, McCollister, Morfeld, Pansing Brooks, Quick, Schumacher, Vargas, Walz, Wayne, and Wishart.

Previously, appropriators who had voted the budget out of committee changed their votes on the floor, stalling progress on the floor. Two appropriators continued to filibuster the budget they voted out of committee on this second vote.