NEB MGYM: Huskers Aim To Ace B1G Test

Lincoln, Neb. - The No. 4 Nebraska men’s gymnastics team will face its biggest test of the season on March 24, taking on No. 3 Minnesota and No. 9 Iowa at the last home meet and regular meet of the season. A win for the Huskers will keep the team undefeated in the Big Ten Conference. Nebraska also looks for its fifth consecutive win of the season for the first time since 1993. At the 2 p.m. competition, the Huskers will honor eight seniors in celebration of senior day.

The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team added another notch to its belt after defeating Penn State 404.500 – 401.550 in State College, Pa. This marked the fourth consecutive win of the season, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since 1999. Anton Stephenson led the way for the Big Red, claiming the floor (14.65) and vault (14.85) titles. Jake Bonnay also had an impressive meet, sharing the high bar title with a score of 13.60.

Minnesota

The Minnesota Gophers are without a doubt one of the best teams in college men’s gymnastics. Minnesota enters the competition after beating California 411.150 - 388.550 at home on March 18. Seniors Shaun Herzog and Yaroslav Pochinka claimed a share of the vault title, both notching 15.10. Shane Wiskus captured the high bar and all-around title. Wiskus, a freshman, has had a breakthrough season and will be a tough match for the Huskers. Last season, Minnesota swept Nebraska (3-0), beating them twice in the regular season and once in the post-season at the Big Ten Championships.

Iowa

The last time Iowa and Nebraska met was on Feb. 23 in Iowa City, where the Huskers won for the first time since 2005. Since losing to Nebraska, the Hawkeyes have gone 4-0 against Penn State, Arizona State, Air Force and Minnesota, proving that they aren’t backing down yet. In Iowa’s upset over Minnesota on March 11, the Hawkeyes were led by seniors Austin Hodges and Dylan Ellsworth. Hodges claimed the pommel horse (14.10) and parallel bars (14.30), while Ellsworth claimed the vault title (14.75).

Nebraska will honor eight seniors on Saturday in celebration of senior day. “N The Moment” t-shirts will be given to the first 750 fans.

The meet will be streamed on Huskers.com for a small fee. Live stats will also be available on Huskers.com on the schedule page. Fans can also follow @NebraskaMensGym for live updates.