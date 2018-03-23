UPDATE: Lincoln Police say two people are in custody following armed robbery at jewelry store

UPDATE:

Around 1:15 p.m. Friday, Lincoln Police said two masked men with guns stormed Sartor Hamann Jewelry at Southpointe Pavilions.

The robbers stole some watches from the store and then ran off, sparking a police chase.

Lincoln police partnered with other law enforcement agencies to find the suspects.



"The officers were setting up a perimeter in the vicinity," said LPD Capt. Don Scheinost. "And the Sheriff's office and State Patrol generally help us out when we have a fairly significant case so they joined in as well."

A Nebraska State Patrol helicopter helped search from above and LSO deputies set up a perimeter with LPD.

Police caught the suspects a half hour after the robbery near 40th St. and Highway 2.

Anwar Hunt and Joshua Dortch. both from Omaha, were arrested and charged with robbery.

Law enforcement also recovered several watches.

Capt. Scheinost said cooperation between the agencies was a big help.



"We had the state patrol helicopter in the air that was helping search through the tree line that we were looking in," he said. "So obviously, the cooperation was invaluable with especially a case like this."

UPDATE: Lincoln Police say two people are in custody after the armed robbery.

Few other details are being released at this time.

Lincoln Police are investigating an armed robbery at Sartor Hamann Jewelers at South Pointe Pavillions.

A tweet sent out by LPD says men wearing masks with handguns were robbing the store.

We have a reporter on the scene and will bring you updates when they become available.